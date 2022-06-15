Several people were arrested after two deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station were assaulted during a violent disturbance in Bloomington on June 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 3:56 p.m., authorities responded to an incident in the 10000 block of Claremont Avenue. The reporting party told dispatch a woman, later found to be Adriana Jimenez, a 21-year-old Bloomington resident, was allegedly breaking items in the house and assaulting people.
Shortly thereafter, two deputies arrived together and contacted 23-year-old Sergio Mendoza, who allegedly attempted to strike a deputy, and a struggle ensued.
While both deputies struggled with Mendoza on the ground, Jimenez allegedly ran up behind them and repeatedly struck and kicked both deputies in the head and body.
Several other people allegedly confronted the deputies, including Jose Banuelos, Modesto Banuelos, Juan Mendoza, and Alcala Briseno, in an apparent attempt to free Sergio Mendoza from the deputies’ custody, and a large crowd formed, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Due to the severity of the struggle, and the danger to the deputies and the public, numerous officers from the Rialto and Fontana Police Departments responded to assist, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Two deputies were briefly hospitalized for injuries sustained because of this incident. They were later released with minor injuries and were recovering at home.
The six suspects were arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center for various violations, including battery on a peace officer resulting in injury, use of violence on an executive officer, taking a person from custody during a riot, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
