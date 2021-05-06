Two Fontana homes were damaged by a two-alarm fire on the afternoon of May 6, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
Crews from #SBCoFD Station 71 responded to a call at 12:46 p.m. and quickly arrived on scene to find an exterior fire that had extended to two single family residences in the 17400 block of Seville Court in the central area of the city.
Due to the large amount of fire, a second alarm was struck to bring additional crews to the scene. Crews initiated an aggressive attack, working to suppress the fires in both occupancies, said Mike McClintock, the battalion chief and public information officer.
Arriving crews found the fire had extended into the garage, living space and attic of one house. The other home was immediately threatened by fire extending into the eves and attic.
With additional resources, arriving firefighters were able to gain the upper hand within 20 minutes of arrival. Crews completed searches of the home, which came up negative.
San Bernardino County Fire responded with with five engines, two truck companies, a medic squad, two chief officers and a fire investigator. Rialto Fire provided mutual aid.
