Two Fontana men were arrested after they allegedly stole from two businesses and led deputies on a pursuit, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 10 at about 4:43 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Station responded to a burglary alarm in the 14600 block of Rancho Vista Drive in the unincorporated area of Fontana. Deputies arrived, found a white box truck leaving the area, and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, Jason Garcia, 39, initially yielded and then suddenly drove away from deputies, the Sheriff's Department said.
The pursuit ended on Almond Avenue, north of Whittram Avenue, where Garcia and the passenger, Michael Lopez, 38, ran from the truck. Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station assisted with containing this incident to a small area. Lopez was quickly apprehended and Garcia, who hid in a nearby structure, was apprehended a short time later.
The ensuing investigation revealed Garcia and Lopez allegedly stole the truck from a location in Rancho Cucamonga. They went to the 14600 block of Rancho Vista Drive, where they allegedly rammed through a gate and stole property from the business, resulting in the vehicle pursuit.
Both Lopez and Garcia were booked into West Valley Detention Center on several felony charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.