Two Fontana men were arrested on drug and weapons charges during a traffic stop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 27, Deputy Angelini was assigned to proactive patrol in Grand Terrace, and at about 11 p.m., he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having expired registration.
The driver of the vehicle, James Raye, 43, was found to be on parole for possession of a controlled substance while armed. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Jason Williams, 51.
Angelini conducted a search of the vehicle and located suspected methamphetamine, two rifle magazines (one of which was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition), and an AR15 style rifle without a serial number, also referred to as a "ghost gun."
Raye and Williams were both booked at the local jail on multiple charges.
