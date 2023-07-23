Because of their diligence in arresting a potential child predator, Officer Corey Garcia and Detective Justin Moyer were named the Fontana Police Department’s Employees of the Month for May.
The two officers were honored during a recent Fontana City Council meeting.
The Police Department gave this account of the incident:
On May 4, patrol officers responded to a call about an adult trying to arrange a meeting with what he believed to be a minor for sexual purposes.
The reporting party told Dispatch he was with an organization that goes after child predators. The reporting party had been posing as a 14-year-old male online to solicit adults for sex. He arranged to meet an adult male in Fontana, who thought the meeting would result in criminal acts with the minor. The reporting party also stated his organization live-streams these confrontations with adults, as well as the police response.
In order to balance the integrity of these types of investigations while discouraging vigilantly acts of organizations seeking online views, officers must exercise a common sense approach while still balancing the law and rights of those involved. Keeping this in mind, Officer Garcia took the lead despite not previously handling this type of investigation.
The reporting party and adult male were spoken to. The adult male gave a statement indicating that he had in fact traveled to Fontana to meet with a minor for sexual purposes. However, the reporting party did not fully cooperate in allowing officers access to all documentation and evidence necessary to make an immediate arrest with the probability of a criminal filing and conviction. The reporting party seemed more concerned with simply live-streaming the activity for online views. Despite this lack of cooperation, Garcia was not deterred and realized the satisfaction of a quick arrest absent quality, vetted evidence for future court proceeding was not worth the risk.
Garcia called and spoke to Detective Moyer, who is currently assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children team. Moyer said it would be critical to obtain any electronic devices owned or used by the adult male in order to obtain and preserve any credible evidence. This was especially important since the reporting party was not willing to provide what a prosecuting district attorney would need to file criminal charges and successfully prosecute the adult.
Garcia was able to gain consent from the adult male and obtained his electronic devices. He also went to the adult male’s home to collect other electronic devices, and more importantly, to ensure no children were at risk.
Moyer assumed the investigation by writing a search warrant for the electronic devices collected by Garcia, in which information relative to the incident was captured. He also convinced the reporting party to speak with him at the Fontana P.D. and a detailed statement was obtained.
Moyer also persuaded the reporting party to allow him to collect pertinent evidence from his electronic devices.
Based on the work of Garcia and Moyer, the adult male was arrested and faces criminal charges as a result of the investigation.
“Officer Garcia and Detective Moyer are commended for their quality of work in this case. Their actions are an example of the dedication Fontana P.D. has toward the safety of our community, and for this they have both earned the deserved recognition of May 2023 Employees of the Month,” said Fontana Police Chief Michael Dorsey.
