Two Fontana residents are among four candidates in the race for 5th District San Bernardino County supervisor in the March 3 presidential primary election.
Jesse Armendarez, the Fontana mayor pro tem and a local businessman, and Nadia Renner, a business owner in Fontana, are seeking to replace Josie Gonzales, who is being termed out as supervisor.
Also running for the seat are Dan Flores, a Colton School Board member and the chief of staff for Gonzales, and Joe Baca Jr., a member of the Rialto City Council and a teacher at Rialto High School.
The 5th District includes the eastern area of Fontana as well as the cities of Rialto, Colton and San Bernardino.
(See the candidates' official statements in the Opinion Section of this website.)
----- JESSE ARMENDAREZ was elected to the City Council in 2016 and his current term will expire this November.
Previously, he was a Fontana Unified School District board member and a member of the Fontana Planning Commission.
He was born and raised in Fontana and graduated with the first class of Fontana A.B. Miller High School.
He is a real estate agent in Fontana and is a board member of the Inland Valley Association of Realtors.
Armendarez is endorsed by Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren and Fontana City Councilmembers John Roberts and Phil Cothran Jr. He is also endorsed by FUSD Board Members Peter Garcia and Adam Perez as well as by Colton Joint Unified School District Board Member Israel Fuentes.
----- NADIA RENNER owns a clothing store, Renner Runway, which opened in Fontana last year.
Renner holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. She has served as a bilingual radio host for Entravision Communications and hosted a local talk show which covered local county issues.
----- DAN FLORES was first elected to the Colton School Board in Trustee Area No. 2 in 2012. He is a graduate and lifelong resident of the Colton District.
He holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University, a Master of Theological Studies from Harvard Divinity School, and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Southern California.
He has more than a dozen years of public administration experience with San Bernardino County.
He is endorsed by Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, Local 909; United Food and Commercial Workers, Local 1167; CAL FIRE, Local 2881; SEIU Local 721; San Bernardino County Public Attorneys Association; Supervisors Josie Gonzales and Janice Rutherford; Colton Mayor Frank Navarro; Rialto Council Member Rafael Trujillo; Colton Joint Unified School Board President Patt Haro; Congressman Pete Aguilar; Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC); The Inland Chapter for PORAC; and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 12.
----- JOE BACA JR. has served on the Rialto City Council since 2006.
Baca is a 39-year resident of Rialto and attended local schools and colleges. He received his AA degree from San Bernardino Valley College, a BS degree from Cal State San Bernardino, a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Cal State San Bernardino, and a second Master’s degree in Education from Azusa Pacific University.
In addition to being a teacher at Rialto High School, he has coached the girls' softball team at the school.
He is endorsed by the State Coalition of Probation Officers; San Bernardino County Probation Officers Association; United Auto Workers, Local 509; Rialto Professional Firefighters, Local 3688; Rialto Police Benefits Association; James Ramos, California State Assemblyman; Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson; Rialto Mayor Pro Tem Ed Scott; Rialto Councilmember Andy Carrizales; Rialto Unified School District Board Members Edgar Montes, Nancy O'Kelley, and Joe Ayala; San Bernardino City Unified School District Board Members Barbara Flores and Scott Wyatt; Colton Joint Unified School District Board Member Berenice Sandoval; and FUSD Board Member Jason O'Brien.
