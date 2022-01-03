Two Fontana residents were among the suspects who were arrested for allegedly being involved in an illegal marijuana cultivation in El Mirage in the Mojave Desert, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Marco Olivas, 44, and Gilbert Castillo, 26, of Fontana were arrested in connection with a marijuana grow that was found at a parcel that had no address. Other suspects at that location were Silvia Lagos, 35, of El Mirage; James Castillo, 28, of Highland; and Adrian Moraga, 35, of Moreno Valley.
Those five suspects were among 15 people who were arrested during Week 18 of Operation Hammer Strike, the county’s ongoing crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivation.
During the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, investigators from the Sheriff's Department’s Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with Sheriff's deputies from several different patrol stations, served 18 search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, San Gabriel, Wonder Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Adelanto in addition to El Mirage. MET personnel had received numerous complaints about large outdoor and indoor marijuana cultivations in these areas, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Over this past week, Sheriff's personnel seized a total of 7,972 marijuana plants, 4,575.7 pounds of processed marijuana, one gun, and more than $212,000 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 93 greenhouses found at these locations.
The suspects were cited or booked on charges of cultivation of cannabis, over six plants, possession for sales of marijuana, illegal water discharge, and conspiracy.
----- DURING A SEPARATE investigation, Sheriff’s Department deputies were fired upon near an illegal marijuana cultivation in El Mirage on Dec. 30.
The deputies from the Victor Valley Station were conducting a vehicle check near the intersection of Parkdale Road and Sheep Creek Road when they heard gunfire nearby and responded to the area to investigate. The deputies were then fired upon near a location in the 17700 block of Tanner Road, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies returned fire and were not injured during the incident. The suspect(s) have not been located.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and are investigating the incident.
