Two Fontana residents were arrested on child pornography charges in separate cases, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Police Department on March 21.
Detectives from the P.D.’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that these men were allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet:
• Tyrel Duckett, 40, who lives in the 14400 block of Mountain High Drive;
• Rafael Armenia, 68, who lives in the 8900 block of Fremontia Avenue.
Both suspects were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
