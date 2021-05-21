Azalie Melchor, 24, and Meera Joseph, 27, have more in common than being Fontana residents and fellow Chaffey College students graduating with the class of 2021. They’re also both at the top of their class, earning the title of valedictorian for earning 4.0 GPAs.
They are among 12 valedictorians who were honored May 20 during Chaffey’s first virtual commencement ceremony. The class of 2021 includes about 2,800 students who received roughly 5,500 associate’s degrees and certificates.
“Obviously the circumstances and surroundings are different this year,” said Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry Shannon in his commencement address. “But the importance of this day remains the same.”
----- JOSEPH, an Anaheim native who has lived in Fontana the last five years, has been accepted to six four- year universities and plans to attend UCLA to pursue a career in law.
She hopes to advocate for domestic violence victims.
But law was actually not Joseph’s first career choice. She initially followed her mother’s guidance to pursue a career in healthcare. She soon realized that wasn’t her passion.
“I always wanted to be a lawyer, but my mother didn’t think I would make enough money,” she said.
In her first law class at Chaffey with Professor David Karp, she knew she had found her calling.
Joseph credited Chaffey’s Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) program, the financial aid department and the honors program with helping her succeed.
Her family -- including her aunt, uncle and parents -- also offered her the support she needed to make it to graduation.
Professor of Sociology Julie Song, who heads Chaffey’s honors program, described Joseph as an inspiring and brilliant student who has shown courage and tenacity in the face of adversity.
“Not only is she a stellar student, but she works hard to advocate for marginalized people. I know that she will make her mark in this world for the better,” Song said.
----- MELCHOR, a 2015 Jurupa Hills High School graduate, didn’t think college would be an option due to limited financial resources, so for a couple of years after high school she went into the workforce.
Melchor decided to try Chaffey College after relatives complimented her photography skills.
“Initially I just saw photography as a hobby, but then I realized I could use it to make something of myself,” she said.
Melchor immersed herself in classes, shining in all areas. But she was still surprised when she received an email saying she had been named a valedictorian.
Her mother, Teresa Rivera, was also a little surprised. But she said it’s the not the first time her daughter has been honored for excelling in the classroom. Melchor received a trophy in the second grade for displaying the handwriting skills of a middle school student.
“She has been smart since she was little,” Rivera said. “I feel very proud because she’s the first person in my family to graduate college.”
Professor of Photography Kathy Haddad said Melchor’s photography incorporates beautiful aesthetics, unique content and exceptional technical skill. She also displayed a strong work ethic, which Haddad said will take her far in the professional world.
“I have seen her directly encourage and inspire her peers even when class was online,” Haddad said. “Her generosity to other students is noteworthy.”
Melchor currently works as a paraprofessional for the Rialto Unified School District. She has decided to wait until the pandemic is over before planning her next move academically or professionally.
