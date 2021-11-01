Two Fontana teachers were recently honored by State Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez.
Veronica Gutierrez and Jean Yoo from Almeria Middle School were selected as two of the seven Educators of the Year within the 52nd Assembly District, which includes part of Fontana.
“These seven teachers are just an example of the incredible involvement and commitment teachers in California have for our students. Their dedication to educating the next generation is why they are my 2021 Educators of the Year,” Rodriguez said.
