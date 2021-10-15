Canyon Crest Elementary School fifth-grader Matilda Vinuela and Fontana High School senior Miranda Ordoñez were recognized by San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. as District 5 Academic Trailblazers during the Oct. 6 Fontana Unified Board of Education meeting.
The award, given in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage month, recognizes high-achieving students for their academic and civic accomplishments.
Ordoñez, who serves as the district’s 2021-22 Board of Education student representative, balances Advanced Placement classes with a variety of campus clubs and activities.
Vinuela came to Fontana Unified not speaking any English; despite being in unfamiliar surroundings, she immediately began to blend in as she listened, asked for help, and made friends quickly.
