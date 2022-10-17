Two suspects were arrested after being found with numerous firearms in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Over the past weekend, the P.D.'s Gang Unit contacted two known gang members in a vehicle. The two subjects were convicted felons and on probation. A search of their vehicle revealed a loaded firearm and miscellaneous gun parts, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 17.
Search warrants were served at both of the subjects' residences, which led to additional evidence of the manufacturing of illegal firearms, additional firearms and ammunition, and high capacity magazines.
Both subjects were booked on numerous felonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.