Two girls assaulted and robbed another girl at Etiwanda High School on Oct. 12, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 7 p.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the report of a fight in the parking lot at the school following a volleyball game. Several witnesses reported two juvenile females were assaulting another juvenile female.
Deputies found the victim was physically assaulted and had her jewelry taken from her. The suspects fled the school before deputies arrived. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries from the assault.
Through the investigation, deputies identified one of the suspects as a student who currently attends Rancho Cucamonga High School. On Oct. 13 at about 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested this suspect at the school. The suspect was transported and booked at Juvenile Hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.
The second suspect is still outstanding and deputies are currently following up on leads to identify and locate her.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.
