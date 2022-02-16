Two middle schools in Fontana have retained their prestigious status as “Schools to Watch” in California.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Feb. 16 that a total of 16 high-performing middle schools had been recognized this year by the California Schools to Watch program.
In addition, another 31 schools — including Wayne Ruble Middle School and Southridge Tech in Fontana — reapplied to the program, demonstrated their sustained progress, and have been re-designated as 2022 “California Schools to Watch.”
“Congratulations to these innovative and exceptional schools for creating systems that support the needs of all students — all while navigating extraordinarily challenging conditions during the pandemic," Thurmond said in a news release. "These schools are outstanding examples of how educational innovation and a dedicated school community can keep students engaged and learning through a critical stage in their K–12 journey.”
Ruble and Southridge were two of only four schools in San Bernardino County to receive this honor. The others were Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School and Serrano Middle School in San Bernardino.
