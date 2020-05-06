Two hikers were rescued by a helicopter after climbing in the Lytle Creek area on May 5, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The 23-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, both from San Bernardino, were hiking at the Bonita Falls during the afternoon.
They decided to climb a steep, rocky cliff and became stuck in an area, unable to climb up or down. The woman also sustained a minor, non-life threatening injury. They called 911 for help.
Sheriff's helicopter 40King3 responded to the area and located the victims in steep terrain covered in loose rock. Due to the terrain, as well as the inability for ground units to access the victims' location, the crew of 40King requested Sheriff's Air Rescue 8 for a hoist rescue.
Air Rescue 8 hovered over the hikers while the crew chief lowered a San Bernardino County Fire medic down about 150 feet to their location on the hillside. Once the medic was in a stable position, he unhooked himself from the hoist hook and placed the victims in rescue harnesses.
Once the victims were secured in the harnesses, Air Rescue 8 came back in to the canyon and hoisted the woman up to the helicopter. They transported her to the Lytle Creek Forest Service Station and released her to a waiting deputy and an ambulance for treatment of her injury.
Air Rescue 8 responded back to the canyon and hoisted the man up to the helicopter, followed by the medic. The crew then transported the man to the Forest Service Station and released him to the deputy as well.
"The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department would like to remind hikers about the dangers of hiking in the local mountains without proper equipment or training," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
An earlier report from the county said the hikers were wearing flip-flops.
