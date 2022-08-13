Two hikers, including one from Fontana, were rescued after getting trapped in the mountains in Ice House Canyon on Aug. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 6 a.m., Paolo Barbosa, 62, of Nuevo, Thinzar Htut, 46, of Palmdale, and Ai Tsuiki, 48, of Fontana started their hike in the canyon.
Htut and Tsuiki fell behind, got lost, and eventually ended up going off-trail. They began climbing up the mountain in extremely steep, rugged terrain. They became trapped on a steep rock face and both found themselves in a precarious position.
Htut was unable to move or she would risk falling down the mountainside. The only thing holding her was a thin tree root. Tsuiki lost both of her shoes and was standing on a rocky shelf with steep drop-offs on both sides. After realizing there was no way to hike out, a Garmin inReach device was activated by Tsuiki to get help.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Emergency Operations received the SOS and the crew of 40 King 6 responded to the GPS location given in the emergency call. The crew searched extensively and located the stranded hikers. The crew made announcements to the hikers and requested assistance from the crew of Air Rescue 306.
The crew of Air Rescue 306 responded and set up for a pick-off rescue. The crew had to be careful not to cause Htut to fall due to the helicopter's rotor wash. As the rescuer was lowered, the crew chief and the pilot worked together to "thread the needle" and place the rescuer between two large boulders, just below the victim. After successfully placing the rescuer in position, the pilot had to hold a prolonged hover to allow the rescuer to place Htut in a harness. The crew then hoisted both to the helicopter and flew them to medical personnel waiting nearby. A deputy with the Fontana Sheriff's Station assisted with the coordination of the rescue.
The crew of Air Rescue 306 then returned to the location to rescue Tsuiki. A second rescuer was hoisted down to the small shelf Tsuiki was standing on. The rescuer had to walk herself down a large boulder as she was being hoisted down by the crew. Once on the ground, the rescuer secured Tsuiki in a harness and she was hoisted to the helicopter, followed by the rescuer. Tsuiki was also released to medical personnel and reunited with Htut.
Barbosa was able to safely hike out by himself.
