Two juveniles in a stolen car were taken into custody in Fontana on Aug. 4, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 5:48 p.m., Eagle 1, a Fontana P.D. helicopter, spotted a stolen GMC truck near the intersection of Sierra and Jurupa avenues in the southern area of the city. The aerial unit then guided patrol officers to the vehicle, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The truck came to a stop in the parking lot of Motel 6, located at Sierra Avenue and Valley Boulevard, where the occupants were taken into custody without incident.
Both the driver and the passenger turned out to be minors. The passenger was handed over to a parent right on the spot, while the driver was sent to Juvenile Hall due to an existing no-bail warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.