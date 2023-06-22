Two members of the Kiwanis Club of Fontana, Carol Sams and Richard Granados, were recently recognized by the club with a "Distinguished Service Award."
For more than 25 years, Kiwanis clubs have awarded the Distinguished Service Award to recognize, at the district level, Kiwanians who have gone above and beyond in their service and dedication to their club and community.
Besides honoring these two members, the money to purchase these awards, provided by the club, goes directly into the California - Nevada - Hawaii "Kiwanis Children's Fund.”
This fund advances the Kiwanis mission of building a better future for children through grants, scholarships, and the training and development of Service Leadership Programs members.
