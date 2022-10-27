Two members of the Kiwanis Club of Fontana received a high honor recently.
Richard Granados and Pat Lehman were given the Legion of Honor award by Kiwanis International for their outstanding service and 35 years as members of Kiwanis.
They both have been involved in many significant service projects over the years.
These awards are only given after 25 years and in five-year increments by Kiwanis International.
Sid Lehman, the president of the local club, presented the awards.
