Two men and a woman were arrested at the end of a long, wild pursuit in which two vehicle collisions took place, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On June 18 at about 4:09 p.m., Fontana officers attempted to stop an Acura sedan at Juniper and Seville avenues for vehicle code violations. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.
As the pursuit passed Bill Martin Park, the suspect allegedly threw an AR-15 rifle and ammunition from the vehicle. Officers recovered the weapon and ammunition, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The Acura led police onto the eastbound Route 210 Freeway, then northbound on the I-215 Freeway.
The suspect apparently intentionally struck and disabled a vehicle at University Parkway in San Bernardino. The suspect exited at Kendall Avenue and used surface streets to double back to University. He tried to re-enter the 215 while driving in the wrong direction, Romero said.
Before he could get onto the freeway, the suspect apparently intentionally rammed a second vehicle, disabling the Acura, and then fled on foot.
The suspect and two other occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. They were later identified as Thomas Ruiz, Samuel Licon, and Stephanie Armijo.
All three suspects were taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for medical clearances before being booked at West Valley Detention Center.
