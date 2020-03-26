Two men were arrested after two separate police pursuits involving the same vehicle in Fontana on the morning of March 25, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident began when officers located a stolen vehicle in the city and it took off on them, police said.
The adult driver, identified later as suspect Alexander Garcia, came upon traffic, so he left the vehicle at the Mobil gasoline station on the corner of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard and ran away, police said.
As officers chased that driver, dispatch received calls that a second male (totally unrelated) walked across Sierra from Jack in the Box, entered the stolen vehicle and took off, heading northbound on Mango Avenue, police said.
Officers located the vehicle and a second pursuit ensued.
The vehicle sped eastbound on Miller Avenue and crashed into a truck at Linden Avenue.
That adult driver, identified as suspect Trevon Ford, left the scene of the crash and ran northbound on Linden, police said.
A police helicopter arrived and located Ford, who tried to run but was taken into custody.
Police later determined that the original suspect, Garcia, allegedly was in possession of about one pound of methamphetamine.
No officers were injured and no patrol units were damaged during this incident.
