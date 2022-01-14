Two men, including a Fontana resident, were shot and wounded during an incident at a Montclair house on Jan. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At 2:22 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 10800 block of Grand Avenue after receiving a report of shots being fired.
The reporting party advised he was shot by his friend, identified as Victor Hernandez, a 37-year-old Montclair resident, the Sheriff’s Department said.
When deputies arrived on scene, they located two victims who sustained gunshot wounds — a 38-year-old Orange resident and a 33-year-old Fontana resident. Both victims’ injuries were non-life threatening and they were transported to a local area hospital to receive treatment.
Hernandez was contacted at the scene and arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Ryan Girard of the Chino Hills Station at (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
