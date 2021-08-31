Two men who were allegedly involved in a theft of catalytic converters were arrested after they crashed their vehicle while being pursued by police, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On the morning of Aug. 30, Fontana P.D. dispatch received a call from a citizen about subjects stealing catalytic converters, police said in a Facebook post. The citizen gave a good description of the suspect vehicle and patrol officers were able to locate it.
A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver, Cesar Pacheco, 22, fled from officers, police said. A short vehicle pursuit occurred until the suspect vehicle collided into another motorist’s vehicle. No persons were injured in this collision, police said.
Pacheco ran from officers on foot, but he was apprehended a short time later.
Officers located catalytic converters and several tools involved with stealing them, police said.
Police arrested a second subject, identified as Timothy Sepulveda, 30, who was also in the vehicle.
“Remember, be observant in your neighborhood and call the police if you see anything out of the ordinary,” the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.