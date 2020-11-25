Two more suspects accused of child pornography crimes have been arrested by the Fontana Police Department, police said on Nov. 24.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Akira Bryan, a 34-year-old Fontana resident, was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet. A search warrant was served at Bryan's residence in the 8000 block of Palermo Street, and detectives seized multiple electronic devices. Bryan was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact jmoyer@fontana.org.
In a separate case, ICAC detectives found that Joshua Danley, a 40-year-old Upland resident, was allegedly downloading child pornography over the Internet. A search warrant was served at Danley's residence in the 200 block of South Verdugo Way, and detectives seized multiple electronic devices. Danley was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact jrodriguez@fontana.org.
