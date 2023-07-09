Two more small fires took place in Fontana in recent days, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At least five fires have been reported in the city at the start of July, and firefighters are warning that the hot conditions could lead to additional incidents as the summer months continue.
----- ON JULY 8, crews responded to a report of “pallets on fire” in the 8300 block of Sultana Avenue at 5:23 p.m.
Crews arrived to find a large outdoor fire with some pallets involved, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze within 15 minutes of arrival. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
----- ON JULY 7, a fire broke out in the area of Alder and Jurupa avenues in the southern hilly part of the city.
Crews arrived to find 2-3 acres of vegetation burning uphill. The firefighters worked on perimeter control and limited the fire to less than 5 acres.
No homes were damaged or threatened by the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.