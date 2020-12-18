The two newest members of the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education both came from humble beginnings and attended FUSD schools, including Fontana A.B. Miller High School.
Now they are promising that they will do everything they can to help the FUSD's students succeed in a big way.
Jennifer Quezada and Joe Armendarez were sworn in during the Dec. 16 meeting after receiving the most votes in the November election.
Armendarez was sworn in by Mayor Acquanetta Warren, and his brother Jesse Armendarez (a former member of the FUSD Board) was holding the Bible as he took the oath.
Joe Armendarez said on a Facebook post that he never saw himself having the opportunity run for political office.
"Coming from a broken home, with separated parents and a father who had a substance abuse problem, the margin for opportunity to me seemed slim to none," he said. "I knew I didn’t want this life for myself or my family. Upon having my first child, I worked extremely hard to put food on the table and keep a roof over our head. I got an opportunity to work at the railroad, where I would sometimes work night and day to provide for my family.
"I know that there are many parents that are out there like myself, who do not come from the best of circumstances, but fight hard to provide for their children and see them prosper in the world they tirelessly built for them. As a school board member, I will fight hard for your children as well, the same way you do for yours and I do for mine."
He said his brother inspired him to seek a seat on the board.
"If we work together as a board and we leave all the other stuff aside, we can do great things for our kids," he said during the meeting.
----- QUEZADA, who was sworn in by her father, thanked all her family members and friends for their support.
"I come from very humble beginnings, and I believe that I will be an asset to serve in this role due to my humble beginnings," she said during the meeting.
Quezada, a supervisor of teacher education at UC Riverside, said she will continue to break barriers.
"I will continue being a voice for those who are not at the table," she said. "Being a proud product of our Fontana K-12 schools and a first-generation college graduate, I hope I can serve as a role model to our Fontana students to aspire and dream bigger than they can ever imagine."
She gave this message to Fontana students: "You are resilient and strong, and if I can be elected as a school board member, you too can achieve anything."
"I promise to fight relentlessly for all of our students," she told the audience at the meeting, and then addressed the other board members: "I know we will continue to succeed as we put our students first."
Quezada and Armendarez join Marcelino "Mars" Serna, Mary Sandoval, and Adam Perez, on the five-member board. They will face many challenges in the upcoming months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced all of the schools to be shut down for in-person instruction.
