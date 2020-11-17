Two people were arrested at the end of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in northwestern Fontana on Nov. 15, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Officers located a stolen Toyota Matrix in the area of Cherry Avenue and Foothill Boulevard and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver kept going, said Officer Kevin Anderson.
The pursuit took officers around the Village of Heritage, where the Toyota eventually yielded near Banana Avenue and Constitution Way.
The male driver was arrested without incident and was charged with driving and possession of a stolen vehicle.
A female passenger was also arrested on unrelated charges for having outstanding warrants.
