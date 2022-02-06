Two people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Feb. 5, according to the Fontana Police Department.
One individual was arrested for DUI (alcohol) and another was arrested for having numerous outstanding warrants at the checkpoint, which took place at 17057 Foothill Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
A total of 33 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed and 1,546 vehicles were contacted.
The Fontana P.D. will hold additional DUI checkpoints over the next few months.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
