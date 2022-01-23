Two people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 22, according to the Fontana Police Department.
One individual was arrested for DUI (alcohol) and another was arrested for two outstanding DUI warrants during the event, which was held at Cherry and Santa Ana avenues in southern Fontana from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Fourteen drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed, and a total of 1,059 vehicles were contacted.
The Fontana P.D. will hold additional DUI/driver's license checkpoints over the next few months.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
