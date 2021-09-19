Two individuals were arrested for driving under the influence (both for alcohol) during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Sept. 18, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint was held on Sierra Avenue at Technology from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
During the event, 24 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and a total of 1,203 vehicles were contacted.
This was one of several checkpoints that have been held in Fontana this year.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
It's a bit surprising that bother drivers arrested were for DUI offenses. Lately with DUI checkpoints it seems most of those arrested at the checkpoint is for other charges than driving under the influence. Hopefully at least with this news of 2 more drivers having to fightDUIcharges after getting stopped at a DUI checkpoint, it will serve as a reminder to others not to risk driving while intoxicated.
