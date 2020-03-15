Two people were arrested during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Fontana on March 14, according to the Fontana Police Department.
One person was arrested on a charge of DUI (alcohol/drug combo) and also having an outstanding warrant, and an additional individual was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
In addition, 12 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license (one of whom was suspended for DUI violations), and five additional citations were issued.
The checkpoint was located at 14273 Baseline Avenue between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.
This event was dedicated to the memory of Haven Alexandria Penman, who lost her life to a DUI driver on Jan. 18, 2013, eight days after her 13th birthday.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
