Two people were injured during an armed robbery in Fontana on Nov. 23, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10 p.m., three male suspects entered a liquor store in the 17600 block of San Bernardino Avenue. They were armed and wearing ski masks, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The suspects confronted the clerk and a customer, demanding money. Both the clerk and the customer complied and gave the suspects cash, but an altercation took place.
One suspect shot the clerk with a BB gun that both victims initially thought was a real gun. The customer was pistol-whipped, which caused a laceration to the head. The victims were treated at the scene by San Bernardino County Fire/Medics.
The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Officers are actively investigating this case.
