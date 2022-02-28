Two people were injured in a traffic collision in Fontana on Feb. 26, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 12:33 a.m. at Mulberry Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
Officers arrived to find that a Dodge pickup truck rear-ended a two-door Honda that was eastbound on Foothill, with the Dodge eventually landing on top of the Honda.
The two occupants of the Honda were pinned in and had to be extricated by San Bernardino County Fire/Medics. Both occupants of the Honda were in stable condition at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the truck was arrested on a DUI charge, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.