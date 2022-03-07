Two people died in a hit-and-run collision on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana on March 6, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at about 4:54 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, west of Citrus Avenue.
A Toyota collided into a Chevrolet, causing the Chevrolet to become fully engulfed in flames, the CHP said. Two persons were found deceased inside the Chevrolet, the CHP said. No further information about those persons was immediately available.
The driver of the Toyota fled the scene and is being sought by the CHP.
