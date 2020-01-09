Two people were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle collision in southern Fontana on Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place at the intersection of Jurupa and Live Oak avenues at 7:25 p.m., when a semi-truck hit a passenger vehicle.
San Bernardino County Fire/medics arrived about two minutes later and extracted a person from one of the vehicles.
Two people were transported to a local hospital for complaints of pain, police said.
Southern California Edison personnel responded to the scene to fix an electrical box that was damaged due to the accident.
