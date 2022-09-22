Two persons died after attending the Nocturnal Wonderland festival in San Bernardino during the weekend of Sept. 16-19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The annual Electronic Dance Music (EDM) event was attended by more than 70,000 visitors over the course of four days at Glen Helen Amphitheater.
During that time, onsite medical services evaluated and transported 11 people to local hospitals for further treatment. Two individuals who were transported were later pronounced deceased for unknown reasons, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
“Sheriff’s investigators are conducting investigations into each of the deaths and no additional details are available for release,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
However, the mother of one man who died at the festival said the incident was drug-related, according to news reports. The man was identified as Eli Rodriguez, 27, of Montebello, according to his mother, Marcellina.
The Sheriff’s Department is contracted by Live Nation to provide law enforcement services during all shows and events at Glen Helen Amphitheater.
Over the weekend, sheriff’s deputies arrested a total of five people. The arrests were for rape, spousal abuse, domestic battery, drunk in public, and petty theft.
The Department of Alcohol Beverage Control participated on Sept. 17 by conducting enforcement related to minors consuming and/or in possession of alcohol, use of fake ID to obtain alcohol, etc. A total of eight citations were issued for minors in possession of alcohol, and one person was issued a citation for possession of a controlled substance.
Since 1995, Nocturnal Wonderland has evolved into a multiple-day music camping event featuring four stages with a variety of music genres and various attractions, including interactive art installations, neon-clad performers, and camping activities.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents at this year’s festival is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s EDM Taskforce at the Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
