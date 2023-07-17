A traffic stop led to the arrest of two people, including a Fontana resident, and the seizure of a firearm, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 15 at about 9:08 p.m., Deputy C. Velasco from the Central Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Mountain View Avenue and Lawton Avenue, in Loma Linda. Velasco contacted the driver of the vehicle, identified as Rubie Morales, a 20-year-old Fontana resident, and front passenger, identified as Julian Garcia, a 19-year-old Rialto resident.
A record check revealed Garcia was on felony probation and was a convicted felon.
During a search of the vehicle, Velasco located a loaded un-serialized 9mm handgun under the passenger seat where Garcia sat and a loaded 9mm magazine on the front driver’s side door panel.
Morales was arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm and Garcia was arrested on charges of being a felon of possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm.
Both suspects were booked at Central Detention Center.
