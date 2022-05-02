Pilot Corporal Ed Leon and Tactical Flight Officer Deputy Larry Scott have been honored for saving two persons, including an arson suspect, during a fire which erupted in the Jurupa Hills area of Fontana in 2020, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Nov. 1 of that year, County Fire dispatch received multiple calls of a fast-moving vegetation fire, and several hikers in the area were trapped by heavy smoke and flames and had no way to escape.
Sheriff’s Aviation 40-King 6, crewed by Leon and Scott, responded to the scene.
They found a man standing on a large rock surrounded by heavy smoke and fast approaching flames. The crew was told by officers that they believed this man had started the fire.
Scott transitioned to the back of the helicopter in preparation for a hover-step rescue. He stepped out onto the helicopter’s skid and carefully guided Leon into position within a few feet over the man. The heavy smoke in the air limited Leon’s ability to see and hampered the crew’s efforts to approach. They successfully pulled him into the helicopter just moments before the approaching smoke and flames would have engulfed him. The heat from the fire was intense and was felt through the floor of the aircraft.
Scott and Leon landed in an open field and handed the man off to responding officers, who took him into custody.
Scott and Leon returned to the location of the fire and found a man running several yards in front of fast-moving flames. Leon maneuvered the helicopter within feet of him while Scott pulled him up into the helicopter. The crew landed near responding officers and medical personnel, who treated the man for his injuries.
Scott and Leon’s quick response and decisive actions saved both men from the fast-moving fire and performed a very technical hover step-rescue in challenging conditions, the Sheriff's Department said. They were both honored with the Lifesaving Award.
