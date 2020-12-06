Two persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Dec. 5, but the arrests were not related to drunk driving, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The arrests were the result of individuals having outstanding warrants, police said.
The checkpoint was held at Foothill Boulevard and Hemlock Avenue from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Also during the event, 16 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 12 additional citations were issued, including one for driving with an open container, police said.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.