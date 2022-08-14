Two persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint in the eastbound lanes of Baseline east of S. Heritage Circle.
A total of 2,007 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 49 were pulled in for secondary inspection.
In addition to the two DUI alcohol arrests, there were 15 citations and three impounds. Ten vehicles were returned to the registered owner who had a driver with a valid driver’s license.
