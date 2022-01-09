Two persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 8, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint was held on Baseline Avenue, west of Cherry Avenue, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The two arrests were for having outstanding warrants, police said.
Six drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed, one minor was cited for driving with alcohol in their system, and a total of 1,496 vehicles were contacted.
This was the first DUI checkpoint of 2022 for the Fontana P.D. Additional checkpoints are planned in the upcoming months.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
