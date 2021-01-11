Two persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint was held on Foothill Boulevard near Mango Avenue.
One person was arrested on DUI (alcohol) charges, and there was also one warrant arrest, police said.
Forty citations were issued during the event.
