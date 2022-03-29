Two persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on March 26, according to the Fontana Police Department.
One suspect was arrested for DUI (alcohol) and another suspect was taken into custody on a warrant charge during the checkpoint, which took place at 9244 Sierra Avenue, just north of Randall Avenue, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
A total of 1,245 vehicles were screened, and 38 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.
Additional DUI checkpoints will be held next month in Fontana, police said.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
