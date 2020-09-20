Two persons were arrested during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Fontana on Sept. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint was located at 9244 Sierra Avenue between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.
One individual was arrested on a DUI (alcohol) charge and another was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Also, 32 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 18 additional citations were issued.
The checkpoint was dedicated to the memory of Rebecca Barrasa, who lost her life to a DUI driver in Fontana on Jan. 11, 2018, on her way to her third day of college after graduating from Fontana High School.
The Fontana P.D. will be conducting additional DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year in an effort to take suspected impaired drivers off the streets and highways, ultimately lowering the risk for deaths and injuries.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
