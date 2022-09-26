Two persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Sept. 24, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint was held at 17057 Foothill Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
One individual was arrested for DUI (alcohol) and an additional individual was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
A total of 1,528 vehicles were contacted and 49 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
