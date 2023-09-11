Two persons were arrested for having outstanding warrants when the Fontana Police Department conducted a DUI warrant service operation on Sept. 9.
The operation was focused on individuals convicted of driving under the influence who failed to appear in court for a DUI case.
In addition to the two arrests, due diligence was served on 61 warrants, police said.
“The Fontana Police Department places a high priority on lowering deaths and injury with the goal of removing impaired drivers from our roads,” said Sergeant Kurt Schlotterbeck. “The goal is to heighten awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”
Individuals caught often face additional jail time for failing to appear in court or for violating probation.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
