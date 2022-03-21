Two persons were hospitalized after suffering injuries in a three-vehicle traffic collision in northern Fontana on March 19, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 11:39 a.m., officers responded to the Sierra Avenue/Route 210 Freeway overpass for an unknown injury traffic collision involving a 1997 Cadillac Catera / 2016 Toyota Rav4 and a 2000 Lexus RX, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Upon arrival, officers found one of the vehicles had rolled over, and the driver was temporarily trapped. San Bernardino County Fire / Medics responded and treated all parties at the scene.
The drivers of two of the vehicles involved were transported via ambulance to local hospitals with moderate injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.
Drugs or alcohol were not factors in this crash. No arrests were made.
