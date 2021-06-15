Two persons were hospitalized after a traffic collision in Fontana on June 14, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 4:34 p.m. in the area of San Bernardino and Poplar avenues.
A Cadillac CTS was traveling east on San Bernardino, ran the stop sign at Poplar, and broadsided a Ford F150, said Officer Daniel Romero.
The driver of the Cadillac was suspected of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. He was transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries.
The driver of the Ford had to be extricated by the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The driver had major head trauma and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating the incident.
