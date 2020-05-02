Two persons were injured in a three-vehicle collision in Fontana on May 2, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 3:10 p.m, officers were dispatched to the area of Citrus and Ceres avenues, said Officer Daniel Romero.
Upon arrival, the officers discovered that three vehicles were involved, and one of them had rolled over.
Two people were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.
Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors, police said.
Traffic was heavy for about an hour while tow trucks worked to clear the roadway.
