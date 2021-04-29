Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision in the northern area of Fontana on April 28, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Juniper and Baseline avenues, said Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
A white sedan and a red pickup truck were involved in the crash.
Two subjects from the sedan reported injuries and were transported by ambulance.
